‘God Has Heard and Answered Our Prayers’: Anne Graham Lotz Shares Update After Daughter Suffers Heart Attacks

Evangelist and author Anne Graham Lotz — the daughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham — said Friday God has “answered our prayers” as her daughter is scheduled to be released from the hospital after unexpectedly suffering two heart attacks.

“God has heard and answered our prayers!” Graham Lotz wrote in a Facebook post alongside a photo of her daughter, Rachel-Ruth. “Join us in praising Him! He has surely been an ever-present help in times of trouble.”

Graham Lotz also revealed a diagnosis for Rachel-Ruth.

Initially, doctors attributed her heart attacks to a very rare condition one doctor described to the evangelist as “broken heart syndrome,” an issue for which there is no known cause. At the time, hospital staff were running a battery of tests in hopes of determining the impetus for Rachel-Ruth’s condition.

The cardiologist working with Graham Lotz’s daughter has since diagnosed Rachel-Ruth with spontaneous coronary artery dissection as the cause of the two heart attacks.

“Like the sunrise, the Light of God’s presence, compassion, wisdom and peace have been present in this darkness,” Graham Lotz wrote. “Our ongoing prayer now is for Rachel-Ruth to recover her strength, health, and never again have any heart-related issues. Thank you for praying with us.”

She ended her post with Psalm 59:16, which states, “I will sing of Your strength, in the morning I will sing of Your love; for You are my fortress, my refuge in times of trouble.”

Rachel-Ruth’s health scare comes months after Graham Lotz’s son Jonathan was hospitalized and in critical condition following a diagnosis with COVID-19. He was at a local hospital for eight days before being released.

Graham Lotz, it’s worth noting, has dealt with her own health struggles.

In fact, it was her fight against breast cancer that taught the author and well-known speaker to rely on her fellow believers, asking them for prayer amid difficult situations.

She told Faithwire she felt prompted by the Holy Spirit to be very transparent about her cancer battle. She said God directed her to James 5:16, in which it is written, “Pray for each other so that you may be healed.”

“We never know for sure; we walk by faith,” Graham Lotz said. “That verse from James just seemed to leap up as if God was saying, ‘Anne, you have to ask other people to pray for you,’ and so I did.”

Graham Lotz said her journey back to health deepened her relationship with God.

“The Holy Spirit, if I can put it this way, is emotionally involved in my life,” she explained. “When I do the right thing, He rejoices. When I do the wrong thing, He grieves, because He wants the best for me, and He wants me to fulfill my potential. That was, and still is, a very precious thought.”

Please continue to pray for Rachel-Ruth’s healing.

