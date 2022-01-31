CBN's Orphan's Promise Gives Hope to Syrian Refugee Children with Education, Food

CBN's Orphan's Promise is working with Zarqa Baptist Church in Jordan to provide educational opportunities for Syrian refugee children.

There are nearly 650,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan. Many are living in crowded refugee camps and see little hope for the future.

Women and children make up the majority of the refugee population, and access to education has been limited or nonexistent. Instead, many refugee children have been left to roam the streets or find unofficial work in hopes to support their families.

So far, 96 children are enrolled in weekly classes where they receive nutritious meals and tutoring in subjects like Math, Science, Arabic, and English.

Orphan's Promise is committed to ensuring that these children have a chance to change their lives.

For the last several years, Orphan's Promise has also partnered with Heart for Lebanon, a ministry that aims to reach and educate Syrian refugee children. Children who have lost one or both parents remain the focus for providing education and family assistance.

To find out more about what CBN is doing around the world, visit cbn.com/international.

