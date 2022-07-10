3,400+ People Reached With Gospel Message During UK Event

Tens of thousands attending the Festival Manchester event heard the Gospel last weekend in the United Kingdom.

The three-day event took place in Wythenshawe Park and was hosted by hundreds of churches, in partnership with The Message Trust and the Luis Palau Association.

A sea of people came out each night to enjoy live music, worship, and prayer which resulted in thousands responding to God's Word.

"This mission was on a scale not seen in a generation," Andy Hawthorne, CEO and founder of The Message Trust, said, according to Christian Today. "Last weekend alone, over 65,000 people got to hear about Jesus' love for them and over 3,400 responded to the good news they heard."

He added, "This is what Festival Manchester was all about – introducing people to Jesus and seeing lives changed both now and for eternity. I honestly believe we got to be part of something huge that God is doing."

Incredible day at #festivalmanchester. Thousands of people from across the city enjoying the music, food and family fun. Well done to the team, artists & stewards for organising such a great event & sharing a message of hope to so many. @LuisPalauLive @MessageTrust @CompassionUK pic.twitter.com/A5eLaCbVMS — Gareth Russell (@garethwrussell) July 3, 2022

Live worship music from artists like Lecrae, Guvna B, Kingdom Choir, and Matt Redman had attendees jumping up and down with excitement for the Lord.

Amazing night. Absolutely incredible to meet @lecrae and @GuvnaB - two legends under the same roof #Festivalmanchester pic.twitter.com/tHSEpk4qLn — Caleb Bassford (@CalebBassford) July 2, 2022

"We have had an outstanding time with the people of Wythenshawe and are delighted that we have been able to share the Gospel with so many," Luis Palau Association said about the event, which took place from July 1-3.

And event organizers offered to help those who indicated that they had accepted Jesus into their lives by taking the next step such as finding a church and utilizing Christian resources.

"As is always the case, when the Church comes together in unity, serving the city, encouraging the body, and proclaiming the good news boldly, great things happen. And that is exactly what we saw here in Manchester," explained Andrew Palau.

"What a joy to see the many lives changed through the proclaimed word of God," he added.

