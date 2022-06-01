700 Choose Christ at Franklin Graham's 'God Loves You' Tour in UK: 'The Answer Can Only Be Found in Jesus'

Hundreds of people took a step to commit their lives to Christ during Franklin Graham's "God Loves You" tour in the United Kingdom last month.

The evangelist, who is the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and the Samaritan's Purse humanitarian ministry, traveled to Liverpool, Newport, and Sheffield to share the Good News of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Graham and Christians from more than 2,000 churches across the UK worked together to make the tour a success.

According to Global News Alliance (GNA), a total of 11,000 gathered during the three-day event and at least 700 people responded when asked to accept Christ as their Lord and Savior.

BGEA's UK Director Robert Chilvers told GNA that God's timing for the event was perfect.

"There is a real sense that we're here for this time and what Franklin was talking about we feel very similarly that God has stepped in and this is a key time for the proclamation of the Gospel, especially emerging out of the pandemic and the results of the pandemic," Chilvers explained. "Emerging from that, we feel very much not only that we have the opportunity but we can encourage other churches to take the opportunity to proclaim the Gospel boldly and clearly."

He said BGEA is grateful for the overwhelming support and involvement from churches throughout the UK.

"We've been training people in the local churches to lead small groups, we call discovery groups, to which inquiries are referred. It's encouraging to hear that many churches are establishing these groups especially to care for those who are making a response to the gospel.

Ahead of the God Loves You tour, Graham faced enormous pushback from LGBTQ activists and their allies over his biblical beliefs.

CBN News previously reported that anger has been directed toward Graham because of his convictions on traditional marriage and biblical sexuality.

There were protests over ads promoting the event and whether they should be displayed on buses throughout the city. Some even slandered Graham as a "hate preacher."

In a statement to CBN News, BGEA noted that signs promoting the tour simply ask people if they are "looking for something more."

"There is nothing offensive in these advertisements. The objection is to Rev. Franklin Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association based on our Christian beliefs. Unfortunately, this opposition is familiar and predictable," the statement reads.

The tour continues on July 16 at ExCel London where Graham will share a message of hope, along with an exciting evening of live music from CeCe Winans and Michael W. Smith.

"The nation has been gripped with sorrow and the pain of loss. Many have lost hope and they are filled with anxiety and worry over the direction the world is heading," said Rev. Paul James, senior pastor of Harrow International Christian Centre in London.

"The answer can only be found in Jesus Christ. We desperately need the God Loves You Tour, and we look forward to hearing Franklin Graham share the most important message the world will ever hear," he concluded.

