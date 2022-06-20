Hundreds of Female Inmates Baptized as 'God Behind Bars' Ministry Shares the Redeeming Power of Jesus

One prison ministry is partnering with churches around the country to introduce inmates to Jesus.

God Behind Bars is helping prisoners find freedom in Christ, leading them in praise and worship experiences while they're incarcerated.

"By inviting God into prison and showing His love in tangible ways, God Behind Bars is restoring lives, building faith, fighting addictions, reconnecting families, and giving thousands of inmates hope for the future," the ministry's website states.

Jake Bodine, found and CEO of God Behind Bars, explained that the ministry launched its first worship experience in 2009 at a correctional facility in Nevada.

He said the inmates began to "pour into the room," then started to sing and dance with the love of God in their hearts.

"Our team began to dream, what if we were able to reproduce this in 5,000 prisons around the world," Bodine said.

Shortly after that, God Behind Bars worshipped with another group of inmates in Oklahoma, where 90 percent of the jail shared in the experience. The ministry has continued to expand and can now be found coast to coast.

"We were able to launch in prisons in Alaska, Colorado, Florida, and Texas," Bodine stated. "Wardens began to tell us that the culture in the prison is changing every single day, that the men and women in the prison are improving their outlook on self-worth. We're watching inmates and families be restored for the very first time. The most common thing our team hears is that for one hour, they didn't feel like they were in prison."

Most recently, a group of 265 female inmates were baptized at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility. Many of the women gave their lives to Jesus and were baptized at that moment.

"I felt surrounded by family and that's what made the experience significant and meaningful," one inmate shared.

Surrounded by an all-inmate choir, Christian artist Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music recently performed "Jireh" from a south Florida correctional facility.

Video of the special performance shows thousands of inmates lifting their hands toward Heaven in prayer and worship.

"This was the first time that some inmates had ever heard the name of Jesus. At this prison, we have seen hundreds of inmates give their lives to Jesus in the last two months," the ministry wrote.

God Behind Bars also films inmates singing their favorite worship song.

In one recent video of an inmate singing "Here Again" by Elevation Worship, God Behind Bars explains, "remember that the Holy Spirit is with you no matter where you find yourself."

The prison ministry also has programs to help inmates gain the skills and knowledge they need to succeed once their prison term is served.

After their release, individuals receive assistance with finding a job, housing, and education opportunities so they can move forward with their lives.

To find out more about God Behind Bars, click here.

