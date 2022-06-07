Pastor's New Book Unveils God's Plan to Help Christians Prepare for Uncertain Times Ahead

A pastor in Minneapolis says an unprecedented shaking is happening in nations around the world.

Pastor Joshua Giles writes about it in his new book, Prophetic Forecast: Insights for Navigating the Future to Align With Heaven's Agenda.

For the past several years, Pastor Giles of Kingdom Embassy Church has been sounding the alarm about much of what's taking place. He shares what he believes God is saying about a coming global famine, the rise in deadly violence, and unusual weather patterns.

He recently spoke with CBN's The Prayer Link about his book and the hope that we should have in the midst of turmoil.

The motivation to write his book came years prior, in 2015, while he was delivering a sermon at his church.

"As I was standing on stage, the Spirit of prophecy came on me and I actually began to prophesy about a rare virus that would come and it would attack the immune system," Giles said. "Doctors would say it was something they hadn't seen before. The Holy Spirit said to me at that time that this virus would come out of a lab."

The pastor explained that he did not know what to expect from that divine encounter with God.

"I had no idea what we would really experience five years from that time. This book was kind of birthed out of global words that the Lord gave me. He really told me to sound the alarm," he stated. "Let people know there's a demonic agenda in the earth but at the same time the Spirit of the Lord is going to be moving with one of the greatest revivals that we've ever seen and we're on the verge of that right now."

