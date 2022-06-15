'Praise God We Are Safe': CBN Ministries Provide Shelter and Safety to Ukrainian Refugees

European nations are opening their arms to refugees escaping the war, especially, Poland, where more than 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled.

One family prayed to God for direction after they crossed the border seeking shelter and comfort at a home supported by CBN ministries.

Ania recalled, "When I heard the sound of explosions it felt like someone was attacking my heart. I didn't know what it was, but I panicked."

A friend texted Ania saying Russians had invaded Ukraine. She didn't believe it until the attack continued.

"I heard the sound of rockets and I was afraid that a bomb was going to destroy our home and kill us all. It was horrible," she explained.

While her father had to stay behind to fight the Russians, Ania fled the war-torn country with her mother and sister. When they arrived in Poland they didn't know where to go.

"I prayed to Jesus and God the creator for our safety," Ania said. "I knew that He would rescue our family."

God heard their cry for help, and Ania's family landed at a refugee home, which is supported by Operation Blessing and Orphan's Promise.

"I am so thankful to God that we arrived here unharmed. He answered my prayer. The moment we got here all my fear and panic went away. I'm so grateful for the people of God who have helped us."

Operation Blessing and Orphan's Promise are sheltering many Ukrainian families just like Ania's at refugee homes. From traumatized children to heartbroken parents and grandparents, everyone is being supported and loved.

"Praise God we are safe, and we have food and other things that we need here. I would like to thank all the donors and volunteers who have come forward to help and support us," Ania stated.

