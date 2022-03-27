32 Christians, 2 Soldiers Killed by Suspected Fulani Herdsmen and Islamic Terrorists in Nigeria

Fulani herdsmen and Islamic extremist terrorists are suspected of killing 32 Christians and two soldiers during a recent attack in Nigeria.

Morning Star News reports that a group of 100 radicals raided the town of Kagoro, Kaura in northern Nigeria's Kaduna state on March 20.

They destroyed nearly 200 houses in four separate areas and possibly abducted a woman.

"Over 25 Christians were killed, and houses and properties were burnt to ashes in an attack carried out by armed Fulani terrorists in Kagoro," town resident Samson Luka told Morning Star News.

Resident Violet Peter said she tried to get ahold of her relatives but was unsuccessful.

"My mum's family houses were all razed down, and one of my cousins was burnt to death in their house," Peter told Morning Star News. "We haven't been able to reach some of our relatives. Lord please, this is too much for us."

Local Flora Kundi said, "This is too much for us, my colleague has been killed."

Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna state commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said two military personnel were among the dead.

The more than 30 residents who died lived in the Tsonje, Agban, Katanga, and Kadarko areas of Kagoro.

Resident Favour Gimbiya Shekari noted that the area has become so dangerous that children are no longer safe to go to school

"I've never experienced what I did last night," she said. "We could hear the gunshots very close to us. This is not the country we were enjoying before. Our children can't go to school today. We don't know our fate anymore."

Aruwan said seven people who were injured during the attack are receiving treatment at the hospital. Over 200 homes and 32 shops were burned down, along with damage to numerous vehicles as the assailants unleashed violence throughout the region.

He gave the name of the missing woman as, "Mrs. Abigail Joshua, from Adan community."

The government imposed an indefinite, 24-hour curfew Monday for two council areas of Kaura and Jema'a counties.

This means residents must remain indoors; however, church leaders believe that would place more Christians at risk.

The Rev. John Joseph Hayab, chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said Tuesday that Christians were grieving "the continued killings, kidnappings, banditry, and the unimaginable evil going on in our state unabated without any substantial action by the government and security forces."

He continued, "Kaduna state citizens are tired of the government's rhetorical responses without concrete action taken to protect lives and property. Accordingly, we want to hear and see the killers and kidnappers arrested, as the government's usual media condemnation whenever there is havoc is not good enough."

Hayab pointed out that Kaduna state has seen an uptick in attacks over the past few years.

"The government's response is usually in the media. Sadly, the dead cannot read nor listen to the news," the pastor said. "CAN, therefore, calls on the Kaduna state government to swallow her pride and accept that she has failed the people genuinely seeking help to immediately halt the wanton killings, kidnappings, and terrorist activities going on in the state."

Open Doors' World Watchlist labels Nigeria as number 7 of the countries in the world where it is most difficult to be a Christian.

