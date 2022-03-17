Censorship? 'We Won't Be Silenced,' Say Middle East Youth

You've probably heard people say, "The silence is deafening."

For decades, that's certainly been true in the Middle East and North Africa, where I live and work for SAT-7, a multimedia ministry. For generations here, many have been silenced, unable to express themselves openly or voice their strongly held opinions. The silence has been deafening.

However, in the digital age, that's all changing.

We now have a voice. And our young people, in particular, are saying, "We won't be silenced any longer."

While government censorship of media channels and newspapers is still widely practiced in the region – especially in Iran, Syria, and some North African countries – the explosive growth of social media has provided the young with a virtually unstoppable network of uncensored, unfiltered news and opinion.

Most young people aren't going to CNN or any other news website. They're getting their information directly on social media. They're following trends, hashtags, and celebrities, and joining open and closed online groups to discuss every topic under the sun.

Young Middle Easterners and North Africans are clamoring to have their voices heard. They're determined to let others know, "I am here." That's how they're getting integrated into our society today.

The average time youth in the Middle East and North Africa spend on social media is 3.5 hours every day. Egypt is Facebook's ninth largest market globally. There and in the United Arab Emirates, the average number of social media accounts per user is up to 10. These accounts include Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram and Snapchat.

During COVID lockdowns, Turkey experienced a 50% surge in online activity. In Egypt -- land of the great pyramids and the Nile River -- web browsing jumped 131%.

Social Media: 'Untamable Animal'

While some governments in the region continue to monitor, control, and censor the mainstream media -- even telling journalists what they can report -- social media is proving to be an untamable animal.

The spread of the Christian message can't be controlled like in the past. Social media and video-on-demand streaming platforms, such as SAT-7 PLUS, are exposing millions of young people to the gospel for the first time and showing them what it means to be a follower of Jesus in the Middle East and North Africa.

It's not an exaggeration to say that social and digital media platforms are a lifeline for isolated Christians across the region who are unable to meet in person with other believers. That is why SAT-7 not only continues to broadcast via satellite but has moved into the digital space.

In Algeria, where the government is shutting down many churches, 30-year-old Kameel joins SAT-7's social media conversations. "I'm striving to live my faith without a church to interact with and grow," he said. "It's so hard (living) in a hardline society."

The Coming 'Metaverse'

Social and digital media are the future. In the next 5-10 years, the coming "metaverse" – an immersive virtual reality platform – could make it possible for believers like Kameel to meet and worship with other Christians as if they're sitting together in the same room, face-to-face.

In this largely arid, desert region I call home, SAT-7's social media channels are like John the Baptist, crying out in the wilderness, "Prepare the way for the Lord!"

"In that day," the prophet Isaiah said, "the deaf will hear the words of the scroll" (Isaiah 29:18, NIV).

Little did Isaiah know that 2,700 years later, people would be "hearing" – and seeing – the gospel by "scrolling" on their smartphones!

"That day" has arrived in the Middle East and North Africa. There's no longer a "deafening silence." This young generation has found its voice, and social media is its mouthpiece.

Based in Egypt, Shady (pronounced Shah-DEE) Francis is the Arabic digital director and strategist for SAT-7. SAT-7 broadcasts Christian and educational satellite television and online programs in local languages free of charge to an estimated 25 million people in the Middle East and North Africa.