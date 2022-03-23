CBN Hosts Exclusive Prayer Event for People of Ukraine This Friday - Register Now

Prayers are still needed for the people of Ukraine and you can be a part of the effort.

CBN is hosting its third live prayer event online at 11:00 am this Friday, March 25.

In order to attend, you must register at cbn.com/prayforukraine.

Taking part in the exclusive event will be CBN's The 700 Club co-host Terry Meeuwsen, who will bring you the latest on how CBN's Orphan's Promise is helping victims of the war in Ukraine. She will also lead in prayer.

The prayer event is available for those who register for it. REGISTER NOW at cbn.com/prayforukraine.

When faced with difficult situations, Christians can take comfort knowing that God has a plan for our lives, regardless of the circumstance.

"Then you will call upon Me and come and pray to Me, and I will listen to you" - Jeremiah 29:12.