URGENT PRAYER NEEDED: Orphan's Promise Aid Worker Kidnapped in Ukraine

An aid worker with CBN's Orphan's Promise ministry has been kidnapped in Ukraine.

The woman's name is Valentina, and those close to the situation report eyewitnesses saw the kidnappers throw a bag over her head when she was abducted.

Russian forces are believed to be behind the kidnapping. Russian troops have besieged the area where Valentina lives, and she had been helping with the distribution of food to people who are hiding in bomb shelters.

Valentina has worked in the area near Mariupol for the Orphan's Promise Children of War Project. "The team evacuates women, children, as well as sick and elderly from hot spots. Missionaries, while under fire, drive to bakeries (that also work under fire) and deliver bread to hungry people at the same time providing them with spiritual bread," Orphan's Promise reports.

Valentina's friends and colleagues are very concerned for her safety, asking Christians to pray that she will not be tortured and will be released soon.

CBN's Terry Meeuwsen, who founded Orphan's Promise, says, "No one knows where they took her, where she is. So please pray for Valentina. We're asking that she would be released, asking God to send angels with her that she would be released without harm."

Orphan's Promise has been ministering to the needs of tens of thousands of people across Ukraine for many years, especially orphans, and the group continues its aid work throughout the country during the war.

CLICK HERE to help Orphan's Promise help Ukrainian victims of war.

Much of the Orphan's Promise effort has now shifted to urgent humanitarian aid, especially in cities like Berdyansk, Kharkov, and Mariupol which have faced countless air strikes and are now occupied by Russian forces. "Please pray for God's protection both from human evil actions and from any bombs, shells and other artillery," the ministry requests.

