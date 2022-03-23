Randy Alcorn Shares Heartwarming Update on Wife Nanci's Long Battle With Colon Cancer

Randy Alcorn, founder and director of Eternal Perspective Ministries (EPM), shared that his family had an "emotional and meaningful" gathering with his wife Nanci, who has been battling colon cancer since 2018.

In a journal entry written by Randy, he explained that their daughters, sons-in-law, and all the grandchildren came together Monday to talk and pray with Nanci.

"Nanci told me this past Saturday that she felt she didn't have much time left in this world, and she wanted to speak into the lives of our kids and especially our grandkids," he wrote. "So our family met yesterday for what will likely be the final gathering IN THIS WORLD of our tribe of 11."

Randy continued, "Monday morning some of us got going at 8:30, then at 11 AM we all came into our bedroom where Nanci is in her hospital bed. We ended the day at 8:30 PM. Nanci slept a fair amount of the time after our morning gathering and at the end, when it was time to pray over her, she was still asleep."

He said each family member laid their hands on Nanci and prayed over her, then said a "temporary goodbye" which will be "followed by eternal reunion."

"What an emotional and meaningful and truly unforgettable time! Two of the grandsons said they would never forget this day, and the others in their own way made it clear they felt the same," Randy noted. "Nanci's desire was to have an eternal impact on the lives of her grandsons, and her life did that, but this day was the culmination."

Randy said Nanci asked that her journal be read aloud, which revealed her "trust in the love and sovereignty of God."

He mentioned how proud he was of Nanci and that when she does slip away in the arms of Jesus, her cancer will be healed.

"She is so weary and uncomfortable, and for her sake we can't help but release her completely to God and ask Him to take her sooner rather than later," Randy wrote. "But of course we will trust Him and thank Him for every day that we still have her on this earth, and especially for the blood-bought assurance of eternal reunion with Him, and with her, and with each other."

"Thank you, King Jesus, for answering prayer in an even more powerful way than if you had answered our prayer to cure her cancer. And we believe you will soon remove the cancer whenever you choose to take her home. The separation will be brief, the reunion will be everlasting and incredibly sweet."

He concluded the journal entry with the assurance that he will write about that "amazing, powerful day" when Nanci is no longer suffering and is at peace in Heaven.

Earlier this month, Randy wrote that Nanci came home from the hospital and was on hospice.

Please continue to pray for Randy, Nanci and all of their family members during this difficult time.

