Regent University Hosts Free Online Conference Examining the Rise of Globalism and Its Effect on Civil Liberties

Regent University will host a free virtual event this month, exploring the rise of global government and how it's leading to the loss of individual liberties and freedom.

With the universal growth of authoritarianism, "Globalism Rising" aims to educate attendees on these unprecedented times we live in through the lens of the Bible.

Hon. Michele Bachmann, dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent, will host and moderate the event.

"People know something dramatic is changing in the world. What we are witnessing is the rise of global government," she said. "Through this important conference, we will discuss our times, not only geopolitically, but most importantly through the lens of the Bible."

Prominent experts and leading voices speaking during the conference include:

Historian Bill Federer on the rise and history of socialism, fascism, and communism.

Investigative Reporter Leo Hohmann to explain world economic forum

Dr. Michael Rectenwald on how American scholars explain world economic forum

Gateway Pundit's Jim & Joe Hoft will discuss the rise of global government

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on the increase of medical global authoritarianism in the United States.

Biblical Prophecy Expert Dr. Ed Hindson will explain what the Bible says about global authoritarianism and governance

The live-streamed conference will take place from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. on March 29.

Those wishing to attend can register at www.regent.edu/globalism.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***