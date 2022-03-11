Register Now for CBN's Special LIVE Prayer Event for Ukraine Tuesday, March 15

Prayer is urgently needed for Ukraine and you can be part of the effort.

Register now to join CBN for a special LIVE Prayer Event at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, on Tuesday, March 15.

Taking part will be CBN Europe Regional Director Mark Dijkens, who is in Poland with Operation Blessing's Disaster Response Team. CBN News Senior International Correspondent George Thomas remains in Ukraine. Joining them will be a special guest from Ukraine who recently fled to another country.

Writing to the church in Philippi, the Apostle Paul reminded Christians, "Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." - Philippians 4:6

Important: You must pre-register in order to attend. Do not miss this very special event—LIVE from Poland and Ukraine!

Register for the event here: https://www.cbn.com/prayforukraine