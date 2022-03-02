CBN's Operation Blessing Sending International Relief Team to Poland-Ukraine Border to Help Refugees

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - CBN's Operation Blessing (OB) is sending a disaster relief team to Ukraine's border with Poland to help with the flood of refugees.

The United Nations on Tuesday said 377,000 refugees have already entered Poland with an estimated 50,000 more arriving daily.

Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 200,000 people have been forced to flee the country to bordering nations like Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, and the Czech Republic — in what the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said will have "devastating humanitarian consequences" on civilians. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Once the Operation Blessing team arrives on Thursday, they will set up a hub for emergency relief efforts to help the wave of refugees that are fleeing from the violence in Ukraine.

Led by Diego Traverso, director of OB's International Disaster Relief, the team also includes a medical doctor and a logistics expert. They will be bringing relief supplies from Operation Blessing's Chesapeake, Virginia warehouse, including water filtration devices, solar lamps, and hygiene kits which will be distributed to refugees who are staying in camps near the Polish-Ukraine border.

The OB team also plans to set up medical clinics near the border and coordinate the distribution of food and water to those refugees in tent camps.

Meanwhile, Operation Blessing continues its ministry efforts inside Ukraine with teams serving in the cities of Kyiv and Krasnohorivka. Since the violence began last week, the international relief organization has distributed emergency supplies including food kits, bottled water, and electric generators.

Operation Blessing and its parent organization, the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), have been working in the conflict zone of eastern Ukraine, including the city of Donetsk and the village of Chasiv Yar since 2014.

Relief operations have since broadened to include Kyiv and other cities throughout Ukraine.

You can donate to relief efforts at https://www.ob.org/disaster-relief/.

Based in Virginia Beach, VA, Operation Blessing provides humanitarian services such as strategic disaster relief, medical care, hunger relief, and clean water. Founded in 1978, OB has touched the lives of millions of people in more than 90 countries and territories, including the U.S.

A volunteer hands chocolate bars to a child as refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)