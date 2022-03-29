'So Many Miracles Around Us': Ukrainian Aid Worker Shares Miracles Unfolding, Power of Prayer Amid Ongoing Russian Assault

A Ukrainian aid worker recently shared the many ways she believes God is sustaining her country since Russia’s brutal invasion. She also spoke about some of the miracles that have reportedly unfolded over the past month.

Olga Buznitska, a regional project manager for Orphan’s Promise, an organization providing relief to children and families in need across the globe, explained Friday during a special CBN News prayer event why invocations are desperately needed right now.

Listen to the latest episode of the Faithwire podcast:

“The biggest need. It is prayers,” Buznitska said. “Prayers are working. It’s unbelievable how big is our God.”

Amid the uncertainty and pain, she said there have also been miracles and powerful moments that show the power and goodness of God.

“We have so many miracles around us,” Buznitska said. “God’s presence is here. Some bombs [don’t explode]. After this war, we will sit together and spend a lot of time sharing a lot of amazing testimonies — how big is our God.”

Watch her discuss these issues:

Buznitska is not the first person to examine the prospect of God miraculously helping Ukrainians.

CBN News’ Gary Lane has also explored these claims:

Buznitska went on to describe fleeing her hometown of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, and her 50-year-old husband’s actions in defending the country against Russian aggression. Buznitska said her children are scared for their father.

“My kids are scared. Very scared,” she said. “They are scared about their dad. They are praying continually.”

But Buznitska, who continues to help refugees and those in need at another location inside Ukraine, said she and her family trust the Lord.

“We just trust God that He will protect us,” she said.

Buznitska added that she is “very proud” to work with Orphan’s Promise and said the team is “very special.”

She lamented the death of children and the destruction all around her, yet repeatedly praised God and expressed her trust in Him, regardless of what happens.

“We had so many problems before this war,” Buznitska said. “Before this war, the Soviet Union stole something from us. They stole…my childhood. I don’t desire that someone would have such experience, and now I see how someone decided to do this with my country.”

Buznitska joined “The 700 Club” co-host and Orphan’s Promise founder Terry Meeuwsen, fellow regional manager Natasha Boom, and Orphan’s Promise director of operations Nataliya Khomyak for the prayer event, which you can watch in its entirety here:

