'Someone Needs to Give Hope to People': Operation Blessing Worker Stays Behind in Ukraine to Meet the Need

Galyna Kucher has worked for CBN in Ukraine for 28 years. Even though her family fled the deadly violence, she stayed behind to serve those in need. She says the relief shipments from Operation Blessing are giving people hope that they're not alone.

"I came to work in CBN and Operation Blessing about 28 years ago. The first thing Operation Blessing started doing in Ukraine was sending containers of humanitarian aid," she recalls. "Since then, with every situation that has arisen, Operation Blessing always responded to people's needs."

But in all those years with Operation Blessing, Galyna never experienced anything as terrifying as the war happening now in Ukraine.

"Everything started from Kyiv. The Armed Forces of Ukraine were about 6 miles from my house. We heard terrible explosions and the house shook from the noise. We didn't know what to do. Do we need to run? Or is there no sense in running away?" she says.

Galyna's family left the country when the war began, but she stayed behind to continue serving her people in Ukraine. She was able to make a brief visit, though, to the Operation Blessing warehouse in Poland.

"Blessings begin to flow from here in the form of this food and other goods. In 2 or 3 days, it will arrive in Ukraine and go out to all corners of the country. We have a lot of work ahead, but many blessings will come from helping Ukrainians survive this trouble," she said.

Thanks to Operation Blessing donors, Galyna and others on the ground can continue to help families in need.

"I think that's why we all exist, so when such circumstances arise, we can help people and support them in anything they're going through. It can be spiritual help, or a kind word. It can be bread, water, or assistance evacuating - different things. But someone needs to be not afraid. Someone needs to give hope to people, and let them know they are not alone. This is what we are doing now."

Operation Blessing had the opportunity to sit down with two Ukrainian mothers fleeing the war with their children. They told of their hardships in coming to Poland and shared their deep desire for peace to be restored to their country.https://t.co/atVCkw2g5g — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) March 25, 2022

