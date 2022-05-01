Chinese Communist Party Forces Christian Website to Shut Down After 20 Years of Service

A long-standing Christian website was recently shut down by the Chinese Communist Party as part of the government's ongoing efforts to abolish Christianity.

The U.S.-based persecution watchdog, International Christian Concern reports that a notice was posted on the homepage of "Jona Home" on April 12.

"Due to reasons known to everyone, from now on our site can no longer serve brothers and sisters in Christ," the message reads. "Thanks to all for your company and support in the past 21 years!"

It continues, "The disappearance of a website is merely a disappearance of a website, it does not carry any meaning. Except that the website link can no longer be opened, there is nothing else which stopped at that moment; Need not to be concerned, and just keep walking."

CBN News previously reported that China's State Administration of Religious Affairs (SARA) announced new measures restricting all forms of religious activities.

Churches, religious groups, and colleges that planned to conduct online worship services would be required to obtain an Internet Religious Information Service Permit.

Additionally, live broadcasts or online recordings of religious ceremonies are banned. The new measures took effect on March 1, 2022, and prohibit an organization or individual from raising funds "in the name of religion."

Father Francis Liu from the Chinese Christian Fellowship of Righteousness told Radio Free Asia, "The closure of Jona Home reflects how the Chinese authorities clamp down on Christianity. I feel sad from the bottom of my heart about the closure of such a website. Certainly, this is the most direct result of how China is currently persecuting and oppressing religious freedom."

Chinese President Xi Jinping introduced "Sinicization" in 2015 with plans to "make religious groups within China submit to socialism and the CCP's ideology by assimilating them into a unified identity with Chinese characteristics."

China is ranked 17th on Open Doors' 2022 World Watch List where Christians suffer the most persecution.

Please continue to pray for the persecuted Christians throughout China.

