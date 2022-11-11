DR. MICHAEL YOUSSEF: A One-World Government - Utopia or Hell on Earth?

ANALYSIS

As the world’s politics become even more convoluted, many utopian-minded individuals are pushing for more global governance organizations to help order the billions of people around the world. While it may seem that the idea for a one-world government goes hand-in-hand with the rise of universal connectivity through social media, the push for a global governing system has been growing for years.

The movement toward a one-world government began with a few individuals in the twentieth century. Sir John Boyd Orr, a Scottish doctor and politician, received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1949 for his research into improving global food production. He donated all the prize money to organizations working for a united world government.

In his Nobel acceptance speech, he said, “We are now physically, politically, and economically one world… The absolute national sovereignty of nations is no longer possible. However difficult it may be to bring it about, some form of world government, with agreed international law and means of enforcing the law, is inevitable.”

In 1950, James Paul Warburg, chairman of the Council of Foreign Relations, told a subcommittee of the United States Senate, “We shall have world government, whether or not we like it. The question is only whether world government will be achieved by consent or by conquest.”

More recently, Lord Christopher Monckton, who was science adviser to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, reported on the goals for the 2009 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen:

A world government is going to be created. The word “government” actually appears as the first of three purposes of the new entity. The second purpose is the transfer of wealth from the countries of the West to third world countries… And the third purpose of this new entity, this government, is enforcement… [Delegates discussed] setting up a global government so that they could shut down the West, shut down democracy, and bring freedom to an end worldwide.

Microsoft’s billionaire founder Bill Gates said he was disappointed that the Copenhagen conference failed in its goal to set up a world government. In an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung, Germany’s Munich-based national daily newspaper, Gates said:

We have global problems and urgent needs. But the way we manage the world isn’t super-efficient. Advantages and disadvantages are distributed unfairly… We always have army divisions ready to fight a war. But what about fighting disease? How many doctors do we have? How many planes, tents, scientists? If there were such a thing as a world government, we would be better prepared [to fight disease outbreaks].

Even the Catholic Church is involved in the effort to impose a global government on the world. In 2011, the Vatican cardinals issued a document calling for a “world Authority” (with a capital A) to impose controls on the global economy. The Vatican said:

It is the task of today’s generation to recognize and consciously to accept these new world dynamics for the achievement of a universal common good. Of course, this transformation will be made at the cost of a gradual, balanced transfer of a part of each nation’s powers to a world Authority… This development will not come about without anguish and suffering… Only a spirit of concord that rises above divisions and conflicts will allow humanity to be authentically one family and to conceive of a new world with the creation of a world public Authority at the service of the common good.

What none of these proponents of a one-world government seems to consider, much less have an answer for, is this question: How do we make sure this “world Authority” rules wisely and benevolently? These yearning utopians make an unthinking assumption that their world government will be run by people of goodwill. But history shows that big governments tend to produce either clumsily inefficient bureaucracies or ruthlessly oppressive dictatorships.

During the pandemic, we saw how easily “global governance” organizations like the World Health Organization can be bent to the will of a coercive power like Communist China. Globalized power leads inevitably to globalized corruption and oppression.

Massive concentrations of power tend to attract narcissistic personalities who are bent on using that power for their own selfish ends. A one-world government would be the biggest government humanity has ever seen. What guarantees do the globalists offer that their utopian vision won’t lead to a dystopian hell on earth, dominated by totalitarian leaders?

Revelation 13 tells us, “The beast [the Antichrist] was given a mouth to utter proud words and blasphemies and to exercise its authority for forty-two months… And it was given authority over every tribe, people, language and nation” (Revelation 13:5, 7). The oppressive reign of the Antichrist is the goal toward which the globalists are working — whether they know it or not.

Every freedom-loving person anywhere in the world must reject the attempts by governments, non-governmental organizations, and multinational corporations to lead us into the abyss of a globalist hell on earth.

Dr. Michael Youssef was born in Egypt and lived in Lebanon and Australia before coming to the United States and fulfilling a childhood dream of becoming an American citizen. He holds degrees from Moore College in Australia, and Fuller Theological Seminary in California, with a Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from Emory University. He founded The Church of The Apostles which was the launching pad for Leading The Way’s international ministry. Dr. Youssef has authored more than 50 books, including popular titles “Hope for This Present Crisis” and “Saving Christianity?” His latest book, “Is the End Near?”, was released on October 4, 2022.