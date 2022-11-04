'Nashville Consultation' Calls Global Ministries Together to Meet Ukraine Crisis

ABOVE: Watch the full interview with Sergey Rakhuba.

In response to the massive humanitarian crisis spawned by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a longtime ministry to the region is calling on global ministries to come together and find ways to help Ukraine's churches meet the needs of the people.

Mission Eurasia, a ministry that supports the church in former Soviet nations, is holding The Nashville Consultation on Ukraine Nov. 10-11 in an effort to help churches and ministries worldwide respond effectively and strategically to the crisis.

Mission Eurasia President Sergey Rakhuba told Christian World News that Ukraine's churches are stepping into the gap, but the global church can do more to help.

"The churches in Ukraine, they're doing more than probably they can," Rakhuba said. "I think the global church can do a lot more and we see how the resources are getting smaller and less available for the Ukrainian church and we want to call on the global church to continue providing more support, more help for the church in Ukraine."

Speakers will discuss the reasons behind the Russian invasion, the impact of the war on the people of Ukraine and the global fallout, attacks on religious freedom by Russian troops, and the church's role in meeting these crises.

Watch the full interview with Sergey Rakhuba in the video above.

Click here to watch the live stream of the Nashville Consultation on Ukraine on Nov. 10-11.

