Operation Blessing Brings Aid to Typhoon Noru Survivors in Philippines' Remotest Islands

PHILIPPINES - Super Typhoon Noru, the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year, is affecting half a million Filipinos. Many lost their homes and sources of livelihood, especially those on the islands where Noru, known here as Super Typhoon Karding, made landfall.

An Operation Blessing team traveled three hours in a motorboat across perilous seas to bring supplies to remote island communities in Central Philippines, where the Super typhoon struck.

The tropical cyclone reportedly destroyed 70 percent of the houses here.



Josefina Habitan told CBN News, she couldn't do anything but just watch her house collapse in front of her because of the strong winds and rain.

"Our house was slowly leaning on one side. The wind lifted it and then it dropped until our house collapsed. All our things got wet including our rice that spilled on the ground. I took as much rice as I can even if it was now dirty, so we can have food in this time of calamity," Habitan said.



Burdeos Island where Josefina lives is so remote, disaster relief rarely reaches it. This is why she and other islanders were especially grateful when Operation Blessing arrived with much-needed food and solar lamps since there was no electricity.

"Thank you so much. You gave us much food that will last for several days," Habitan said.

On another island lives 80-year-old Fely Miranda who was grateful to Operation Blessing, the first aid group that came to help them.

She said, "This is a big help for me, especially since I am alone. Thank you for coming to our island even if it is very far."

Survivors also received New Testament Bibles as Operation Blessing church partners shared the good news of salvation through Christ.

Meanwhile, another Operation Blessing team crossed rivers to bring food, mats, blankets and solar lamps to typhoon victims living in the mountainous province of Rizal. Operation Blessing is committed to bringing aid where others dare not go.

