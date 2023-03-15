'God Is on the Move. What We Prayed for Is Happening': Singer Michael W. Smith Reacts to Revivals

Celebrated Christian singer Michael W. Smith believes “something’s happening” regarding revival and spirituality, referencing the many moves of God he sees unfolding in culture right now.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast:

“God is on the move,” he told Christian Headlines. “I’m so grateful that I’m alive to get to see it.”

Smith, who was recently in Vietnam performing at the Spring Love Festival, said he also sees signs of spiritual resurgence unfolding across the globe.

Watch these powerful scenes from Vietnam:

But he specifically pointed to numerous events in America that have him intrigued, including the popularity of “The Chosen” and the viral revivals that broke out on college campuses last month.

Smith said he’s open to being mistaken but believes an awakening could be unfolding before the world’s eyes.

“I could be wrong … [but] I think it’s happening,” he told Christian Headlines. “I think what we’ve prayed for for so long is actually happening. … There’s this resurgence of faith.”

Smith said something similar in an Instagram post earlier this month promoting a recent revival event held at the Rupp arena.

“It’s happening! Something has shifted,” the singer wrote. “So many of us have prayed for this for so very long. Let it be so!”

Read the full story over at Christian Headlines.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***