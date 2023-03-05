Regent University Hosts Week of Open Prayer and Worship to Make Room for Revival

Over the past month, revival has spread across college campuses and throughout places of worship in the United States.

What some have referred to as a potential new great awakening within Christian history started as a spark on the campus of Asbury University, where thousands of Christians gathered for two weeks of Spirit-led worship, prayer, and repentance. That unplanned outpouring is raising hopes because a previous revival in 1970 on the Asbury campus was seen as a significant driver behind the Jesus Movement of the 70s.

Regent University's Director of Campus Ministries, Dr. Jeff Gossman, traveled to the Asbury University campus, when the nationwide revival was getting started. Upon his return, he shared that "God is making known his claim on GenZ. This generation has suffered so much loss due to the pandemic. This current outpouring is like their coming-of-age party, where Jesus says to them, 'I see you. Welcome to the table.'"

Additionally, the dean of Regent University's School of Divinity, Dr. Corne Bekker, shared, "This is their moment where God is getting a hold of (Gen Z) hearts. Their eyes are opening, and they are surrendering their lives to Christ."

Following the spark of revival, dozens of believers have poured into the Shaw Chapel on the Regent University campus to attend weekly chapel services and unplanned gatherings over the past couple of weeks. Regent University has shared that, "these gatherings – some up to six hours long – have been marked by humble worship, teaching of scripture, prayer, repentance, and spiritual renewal."

As a response to these events, Regent University will now be holding open prayer and worship from March 6th through March 10th in the Shaw Chapel on the campus.

OPEN PRAYER & WORSHIP The Shaw Chapel will be open Monday – Friday, March 6th – 10th, for a time of spontaneous worship and prayer. All are welcome. This event will not be live-streamed, but we invite all to join us on campus in Shaw Chapel. pic.twitter.com/8vGGwcCNPO — Regent University (@RegentU) March 2, 2023

In addition to this open Chapel period, Regent University invites the public to attend their weekly Chapel services (Shaw Chapel at Regent University, 1000 Regent University Drive, Virginia Beach, VA, 23464):

1. University Chapel, each Wednesday in the Shaw Chapel at Regent University, 12:00 pm EST, or online at www.regent.edu/chapellive

2. UnChapel, a student-led worship experience occurring each Thursday in the Shaw Chapel at Regent University, 7:00 p.m. EST, or online at www.regent.edu/unchapellive