US Missionary Pilot, 2 Volunteers Released from Mozambique Prison, but Prayer Still Needed

Ryan Koher, a pilot for the U.S.-based ministry Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), and two of the ministry's South African volunteers were released from a Mozambican prison Tuesday afternoon, the organization announced.

The trio had been held at a high-security prison inside the southeastern African country for four months. Their release is a provisional one and they are required to remain in the country, while their case is still ongoing, according to MAF.

Koher is said to be "doing well" following his release and has spoken multiple times with his wife, Annabel, and his two sons since his release, the ministry said.

As CBN News reported in December, Koher, 31, was taken into custody by officials in Mozambique while preparing to fly vitamins and other supplies to church-run orphanages in the Cabo Delgado Province. He was arrested on Nov. 4 for allegedly "supporting terrorism."

During airport security scans, officials took interest in over-the-counter medications and food preservative supplies that belong to Ambassador Aviation Ltd. (AAL), which is a partner of U.S.-based non-profit MAF, the group reported.

According to MAF, the trio was bringing supplies for orphanages in the northern part of the country and it was a flight MAF, known as Ambassador Aviation Ltd. in Mozambique, had flown many times in the past.

In a statement posted to the organization's website, MAF said, "The executive leadership team of MAF-US expresses its thanks for all those who have been praying for Ryan and his family. We ask for continued prayer that the final outcome will be a full release of Ryan from any charges and trial."

"MAF is grateful to the courts in Mozambique for this decision. Out of respect for the legal process in Mozambique, MAF will make no further comment at this time," the statement concluded.

The northern part of Mozambique has been dealing with jihadist insurgents for the past couple of years.

In an update posted by MAF on Feb. 17, Koher's wife Annabel said, "Thank you all for praying on Ryan's behalf—it is making a difference as God hears and answers!"

During his incarceration, Koher suffered from a medical condition that caused his skin to continuously itch, leading to loss of sleep.

Annabel also posted a short video message asking Christians to join the MAF staff in praying for her husband every Wednesday.

