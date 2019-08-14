Christian Rapper Lecrae Discovers 'Sobering' Family History: 'Exciting, Encouraging, and Sad all at Once'

Over the weekend, Christian rapper Lecrae revealed details of his family’s heartbreaking connection to slavery.

Lecrae — whose full name is Lecrae Devaughn Moore — tweeted he found “the slave master that bought my 3rd great grandmother at 9 years old from Africa.”

Just found the slave Master that bought my 3rd Great grandmother at 9 years old from Africa. Sobering. pic.twitter.com/BSxWvFI8xQ — Lecrae (@lecrae) August 11, 2019

The image he shared was a scan of a U.S. census ledger of “slave inhabitants” from a county in Arkansas. It was dated Sept. 25, 1860, and included the names of slave owners as well as the number of people they enslaved.

In a post on Facebook, Lecrae said he has been learning a lot about his family history recently. The rapper’s post included photos of his ancestors.

“It’s exciting, encouraging, and sad all at once,” he wrote.

The 39-year-old entertainer is sadly not alone in mourning what the country’s greatest sin cost his family. Fellow Christian hip-hop artist Thi’sl, whose real name is Travis Tyler, said he had a similar revelation when he realized a few years ago he “was born on a plantation.”

Had this moment a few years ago when it sank in I was born on a plantation. My family didn’t move off that plantation until 1985. This was the actual house I was born in. Bell Chase Plantation, Minter City Mississippi. I played in cotton fields every summer until 8 years old. pic.twitter.com/BaDgAjNQ5k — KING THI'SL (@Thisl) August 11, 2019

Bro my birth certificate says, “Negro” for my race. Here is a picture of my granddaddy on the plantation with the Slave owner (Mr. Billy) son. My granddaddy grew up there, got married, had children (9) and his whole family even my mom, picked cotton for them. pic.twitter.com/SMuJZnXSmk — KING THI'SL (@Thisl) August 11, 2019

The photo of the house Thi’sl shared was of the Mississippi home in which he was born, according to Faithfully Magazine. The image served as the cover for his 2016 album, “Against All Odds.”

While there may be plenty of work left to be done, both Lecrae’s and Thi’sl’s stories are proof progress has been made.