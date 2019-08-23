'Heaven Unleashed a Miracle': Hillsong Worship Leader Recovering From Brain Aneurysm, Prayer Needed

A Hillsong worship leader is continuing her recovery in hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm. Vocalist Chelsea Taylor was rushed to the emergency room Sunday after falling ill during a worship service at Hillsong’s flagship “Hills” campus in Sydney, Australia.

In an update posted to social media, Hillsong Creative Pastor Cass Langton said that Chelsea was “literally a miracle in motion.”

“The doctors are really pleased with her and one said this morning, ‘her quick recovery is a credit to modern medicine, as she would never have survived this a few years ago,'” the update read. Relatives by her side replied, “we have people all over the world praying for her.”

“We will invite him to church next,” they joked.

But despite making excellent progress, Cass is certainly not out of the woods quite yet. “The battle is real and Chelsea has a little bit of a temperature and one side of her face is very swollen,” the update continued. Doctors believe that the worship leader may have broken her jaw after passing out and falling to the ground.

“We’ve been praying and her temperature has gone down slightly!” she added. “Prayer works!”

“Our family is thanking God for His peace,” Langton added in a separate update, saying that “heaven really has unleashed a miracle,” upon Chelsea, considering the severity of her condition and the remarkable recovery she continues to make.

“They said if she recovered it would take three weeks,” Langton told Faithwire, “it’s been three days.”

Do keep Chelsea in your prayers at this time, that she might experience total and complete healing!