Lauren Daigle Gets 6 Nominations from Dove Awards

08-14-2019
Lauren Daigle poses with the awards for top christian artist, top christian song for &quot;You Say,&quot; top christian album for &quot;Look Up Child, &quot;at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas last May. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/AP file)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian recording artist Lauren Daigle, who has had major crossover success with her single, “You Say,” received six nominations Wednesday from the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards.

Daigle’s nominations include artist of the year and song of the year.

“You Say” topped both Billboard’s adult contemporary and Christian airplay charts. KING & COUNTRY, Hillsong UNITED, MercyMe and TobyMac are also vying for artist of the year.

Writer/producer Wayne Haun is the overall leading nominee with 10. Recording artists Kirk Franklin and for KING & COUNTRY have five nominations each.

The awards show will be held Oct. 15 in Nashville.

