'Overcomer' Scores $8.2 Million at Box Office During Opening Weekend

The faith-based film "Overcomer" surpassed all expectations during its opening weekend with an impressive $8.2 million from just 1,723 screens across the country.

The latest project from Alex and Stephen Kendrick, "Overcomer" tells the story of high school basketball coach John Harrison. He and his team face an uncertain future when their town's largest manufacturing plant shuts down unexpectedly.

As hundreds of people move away, John reluctantly agrees to coach cross-country, a sport he doesn't even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, an unlikely runner who pushes herself to the limit. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new friend, John starts to train Hannah for the biggest race of her young life.

"We are glad to have filmed this new feature in the charming and beautiful city of Columbus, Georgia. We felt so welcome and truly appreciate the many businesses, schools and loving pastors and churches who came alongside us to support our efforts," said Stephen Kendrick, the film's co-writer and producer.

Overcomer is in theaters now! Get your tickets and help us have a strong weekend! It’s already changing lives! https://t.co/ApIYAozV3F pic.twitter.com/mvHCiurl8p — Alex Kendrick (@AlexHKendrick) August 23, 2019

"Overcomer" also stars actress and evangelist Priscilla Shirer who plays a leading role as the school principal.

"Those that have seen the film were really on the edge of seat with anticipation and excitement as they watch the story unfold," Shirer said. "There were twists and turns that they were not expecting and so that really did entertain them while they were watching the film," she added.

"When they walk away I've been hearing people really ask themselves the question, 'Who have I let define me and is my significance tucked away in illegitimate places like my success or in the approval of a certain group of people?'"

It's been nearly four years since the Kendrick brothers stunned Hollywood with their blockbuster faith-based film, "War Room," which grossed over $67 million following an $11.3 million debut in 2015.

Christian publisher LifeWay is also releasing multiple resources for adults and children as companion study guides to the movie. The materials include Bible study kits with books geared toward small groups, adults, teenage boys and girls as well as middle schoolers.