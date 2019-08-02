Pro-Life Movie 'Unplanned' Coming to Australia, Cancelled in Canada Despite Packed Theaters: 'Absurd'

The producers of the pro-life movie "Unplanned" have announced their film will be on theater screens soon in Australia and New Zealand.

The filmmakers announced the news on social media Thursday, writing: "Prepare to discover the startling message of hope & healing that judges no one and touches hearts at every intersection in the #abortion debate."

Australia gets #UnPlanned next. Prepare to discover the startling message of hope & healing that judges no one and touches hearts at every intersection in the #abortion debate. #attwn #hope #ThursdayThoughts #Australia pic.twitter.com/xqgagibnMj — UnplannedMovie (@UnplannedMovie) August 1, 2019

As CBN News has reported, "Unplanned" is based on the pro-life transformation of a former Planned Parenthood abortion clinic director named Abby Johnson. Her compelling true story has opened up the hearts and minds of thousands of people who have seen the movie.

Last April, Chuck Konzelman, the films' director revealed to Congress that nearly 100 abortion clinic workers have sought to leave their jobs after seeing the pro-life film.

The PureFlix movie has grossed almost $19 million since it was released last March, according to the website Box Office Mojo. The film had a production budget of just $6 million.

The film's makers have now released a companion devotional called "Planned from the Start," (LINK) to help former workers and other women heal from the pain of abortion.

The website for the film describes the book saying, Planned from the Start: A Healing Devotional reveals five core areas of emotional turmoil often faced following abortion and brings healing to those who are hurting—healing to the emotions which trap women and men in the prison of pain that abortion has brought into their lives, and into the lives of those who love them."

Despite the film's box office success in Canada, two movie chains have decided to end Unplanned's theatrical run in their theaters.

Yorkton: 6th largest population center in Saskatchewan. Yorkton again: Definitely the largest #UnPlanned line to see a film in this province this Summer! Have you lined up to see #WhatAbbySaw in Canada?https://t.co/P6LAhkPiNw#TuesdayThoughts #MovieMadness #prolife #prochoice — UnplannedMovie (@UnplannedMovie) July 30, 2019

These cinemas can't fit the number of viewers in who want to see #UnPlanned. Despite sold out showings, they're refusing to extend the film's schedule in Canada. https://t.co/CZ5mJK4uhH#WednesdayThoughts #prolife #CanadaUnplanned — UnplannedMovie (@UnplannedMovie) July 31, 2019

It's a decision producer Cary Solomon says is "absurd" and "incomprehensible."

"Cineplex and Landmark have decided that they are not going to keep showing the movie. Now I would ask you, what business that has a full house suddenly decides that they're going to stop business?" Solomon told LifeSiteNews.

"So if this isn't political if this isn't agenda motivated — I mean it's absurd," he said. "You're in the movie business to sell tickets."

As CBN News reported, two theaters decided to pull screenings of the movie after the theater's owners received death threats.