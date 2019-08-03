'So Essential': Grammy-Winning Singer Tori Kelly Praises the Bible

Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly, who has achieved widespread success in the secular and faith-based music worlds, believes prayer and the Bible are essential, calling regular scripture reading “crucial” to her walk with God.

Kelly, 26, shared her spiritual journey and Christian beliefs in a recent interview with YouVersion, explaining her upbringing and the details of her journey toward making her faith her own.

“My faith is everything to me. I did grow up in the church but I think maybe like some other people who grow up in the church you kind of get to a point where your faith really becomes your own and it's not about what your parents say or what they believe” she said. “But it's really like, ‘Oh no, this is real to me. I have experienced the presence of God and I know that this is my own faith.’”

Kelly also spoke about the importance of daily spiritual discipline — praying and “spending time in [the] word every single day.”

“We have to be intentional about just sitting down with God,” she said, going on to speak about how important it is to regularly read the Bible. “I mean it is life to me, I don't really know how else to explain it other than it's so essential, crucial.”

The singer said that people who drift away from the Bible don’t often notice the impact of their decision not to read scripture until later on when something doesn’t quite feel right.

“You wake up and you’re like ‘Oh my gosh why do I feel this way? I feel horrible and I feel like I don't hear God's voice, like what's going on?’” she said. “It's that routine just like anything else. It’s like working out.”

Kelly said the impact of Bible reading and spiritual health might not be noticable on day one, but that — just like exercise — the payoff will be seen over time.

“Your hope is that your friends are going to notice something different,” she said.

