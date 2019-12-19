5 Fun Family Christmas Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Christmas movies are a great way to get in the holiday mood. There are classics and familiar stories that warm the heart of every member of the family, year after year.

There are also new movies aiming to become classics. CBN News takes a look at a few of the films you can find this holiday season, streaming right now.

Ebenezer Scrooge, in the Charles Dickens classic, "A Christmas Carol" begins our look at five streaming holiday films.

There are quite a few modern re-makes of the movie available now on Hulu.

Filmmaker Bharat Nalluri turns the page on the classic tale, with "The Man Who Invented Christmas," the story behind Dickens' best-selling book, now streaming on Amazon.

"The interesting thing is on the surface it's roaring fires and chestnuts and snow and dances, but the genius of Dickens is that he transcends all of that. And it's really about being a human being and finding out what it means to be a human being and share the world a little bit," Nalluri told CBN News.

We asked Nalluri if he approached the film as an adventure story. "Absolutely," he said. It's "Back to the Future." Always has been."

We move from "The Man Who Invented Christmas," to "The Star," the animated story of the Nativity, told from the perspective of the animals. "The Star" is now streaming on Netflix.

Alongside "The Star," Netflix is also streaming new and original holiday films. In "Klaus," a klutzy postman sets out to deliver toys to children who've written touching letters to a rather reclusive toymaker.

And there's "Holiday in the Wild," starring Rob Lowe, Kristin Davis, and an endless sea of animals.

