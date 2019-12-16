Bethel Singer's Infant Daughter Pronounced Dead by Doctors: 'Praying for a Miracle'

Bethel worship leader Kalley Heiligenthal has called upon the global church to pray for her young daughter, Olive, who died over the weekend.

Heiligenthal and her husband, Andrew, are believing that their daughter can be raised back to life by the power of Jesus Christ, and are asking brothers and sisters in the faith to join with them in praying for a miracle.

FAITHWIRE: Church Pays Off $10,000 of Walmart Layaway Accounts for Families Ahead of Christmas

“We’re asking for prayer. We believe in a Jesus who died and conclusively defeated every grave, holding the keys to resurrection power,” Kalley wrote, noting that Olive had been “been pronounced dead by doctors” on Saturday after she stopped breathing.

“We are asking for bold, unified prayers from the global church to stand with us in belief that He will raise this little girl back to life,” the heartbroken mother added. “Her time here is not done, and it is our time to believe boldly, and with confidence wield what King Jesus paid for. It’s time for her to come to life.”

Bethel’s Jen Johnson and Dominic Shahbon shared videos on Instagram of Kalley herself leading worship on Sunday. The astonishing footage shows Heiligenthal boldly declaring that God will revive her daughter, with the church passionately echoing her cry for the Holy Spirit to move:

Kalley can be seen running across the stage and declaring a line from worship song “Way Maker.”

“Even when I don’t see it, you’re working,” she shouts. “And even when I don’t feel it, you’re working. You never stop, you never stop working.”

“THIS. IS. WORSHIP. In awe,” wrote Hillsong’s Brooke Ligertwood of Kalley’s phenomenal declaration of faith amid such a crushing tragedy.

At the time of writing, Kalley’s post has garnered almost 13,000 comments, most of which are prayers of declaration for Olive to come to breathe again. “Declaring resurrection life,” wrote fellow Bethel worship leader, Brian Johnson.

“With you my friend and Absolutely praying for a miracle,” declared Hillsong’s Jonathon Douglass. “Praying kalley..warring. In JESUS NAME,” noted singer Kari Jobe.

“Kalley – the Barretts are praying. Jesus help,” added “Housefires” worship leader, Pat Barrett.

There is currently no update on Olive’s condition but we will keep you informed with any new information as it comes to light. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family at this difficult time. You can donate here.

Do continue to pray alongside the Helingathal family.