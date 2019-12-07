'Each Day Has Been More Positive': Wife of Third Day's Mac Powell Remains Hospitalized, Seeing Improvement

The wife of Third Day lead vocalist Mac Powell is making some improvements after suffering a brain aneurysm earlier this month.

On Dec. 2, Powell wrote on his Instagram page that his wife Aimee was taken by ambulance to the hospital after complaining of a terrible headache.

While in the hospital, doctors performed several tests which revealed bleeding in her brain.

Powell said that Aimee underwent a procedure and doctors "were able to put in 2 coils which will keep the aneurysm from bleeding and possibly rupturing."

The front man wrote that his wife has made positive progress over the past week but she's not out of the woods yet.

Her appetite has increased and she is walking more on her own. Also, she passed her physical and occupational therapy tests, along with speech and throat.

"So encouraged that she has passed her physical and occupational therapy tests, along with speech and throat."

Powell wrote that Aimee is receiving daily brain ultrasounds and the outlook remains positive.

"She is in great medical hands and both Aimee and the kids are surrounded with family and friends. Each day has been more positive than the day before."

The family is grateful for the many prayers that have been offered during this difficult time and ask for continued pray for Aimee's healing.