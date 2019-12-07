'Each Day Has Been More Positive': Wife of Third Day's Mac Powell Remains Hospitalized, Seeing Improvement
The wife of Third Day lead vocalist Mac Powell is making some improvements after suffering a brain aneurysm earlier this month.
On Dec. 2, Powell wrote on his Instagram page that his wife Aimee was taken by ambulance to the hospital after complaining of a terrible headache.
While in the hospital, doctors performed several tests which revealed bleeding in her brain.
Powell said that Aimee underwent a procedure and doctors "were able to put in 2 coils which will keep the aneurysm from bleeding and possibly rupturing."
The front man wrote that his wife has made positive progress over the past week but she's not out of the woods yet.
Update on Aimee: Your prayers and well wishes are being felt! Positive progress today. The morning started out better than yesterday. The pain had subsided a bit but it’s up and down. She was able to eat a few bites of banana for breakfast and soup that @gegehunt brought her for lunch. Her sister @wendecuts helped wash her hair and she was even able to stand up and walk a few steps to sit in the chair. We are thankful for friends that have helped take the little ones to and from school and for meals and provisions that people have brought. Keep praying- we’re still not out of the woods. But it feels like we’re taking a step towards the exit. #pray4aimee
Her appetite has increased and she is walking more on her own. Also, she passed her physical and occupational therapy tests, along with speech and throat.
"So encouraged that she has passed her physical and occupational therapy tests, along with speech and throat."
Much better morning. Sweet visit from one of our pastors before her daily brain ultrasound. Nurse practitioner insisted she eat chick fil a #1 for lunch. Her sister Dorie brought it to her. She tried but only got several bits down of her sandwich and maybe 4-5 fries. Just still not hungry. Today she had her first spell of feeling “fuzzy”. They are going to look into what that’s about. Each day has been more positive than the day before. So encouraged that she has passed her physical and occupational therapy tests, along with speech and throat. She is in great medical hands and both Aimee and the kids are surrounded with family and friends. Aimee encouraged me to go on the NewSong Very Merry Christmas tour. I am headed to the second show of the tour now (missed the first one that was Sunday). Please continue to #pray4aimee
Powell wrote that Aimee is receiving daily brain ultrasounds and the outlook remains positive.
"She is in great medical hands and both Aimee and the kids are surrounded with family and friends. Each day has been more positive than the day before."
The family is grateful for the many prayers that have been offered during this difficult time and ask for continued pray for Aimee's healing.