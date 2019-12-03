Kanye West Debuts 'Closed on Sunday' Music Video, And It's All About Family

Entertainment mogul Kanye West released the music video for his new song “Closed on Sunday” on Thanksgiving Day.

At the start of the video, one thing was immediately clear: it’s all about family.

The video includes footage of West’s wife, TV personality Kim Kardashian, as well as the couple’s four children, 6-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint, 1-year-old Chicago, and 6-month-old Psalm. The footage appears to have been shot on West’s sprawling ranch in Wyoming.

Not long into the video, which began with West, Kardashian, and their children, the camera panned to an open expanse filled with futuristic-looking vehicles, one of which was carrying Kardashian family matriarch, Kris Jenner.

It’s no surprise West incorporated his entire family into the music video for “Closed on Sunday.” The two-and-a-half-minute song is all about protecting his family from the threat of a secular culture absent of godliness:

When you got daughters, always keep ’em safe

Watch out for vipers, don’t let them indoctrinate

Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A

You’re my number one, with the lemonade

Raise our sons, train them in the faith

Through temptations, make sure they’re wide awake

Follow Jesus, listen and obey

No more livin’ for the culture, we nobody’s slave

Toward the end of the video, the cameras focus on group shots of the entire Kardashian-West family, with cameos from West’s father, who was in the music video for “Follow God,” and Kourtney Kardashian with her children.

The music video ends, though, with a closeup shot of West’s eldest daughter, North, screaming “Chick-fil-A,” a reference to the Christian-owned restaurant, which is closed on Sundays.