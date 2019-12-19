Kirk Cameron Says They've Talked About Possible 'Growing Pains' Reboot: Now Hosting New Talk Show 

A reboot of the show that made him a star over 30 years ago? It could happen, "Growing Pains," actor Kirk Cameron tells Fox News.

"We've heard rumors and we've talked about it and batted it around a bit," Cameron teased, telling the cable network he's still buddy-buddy with several of the cast members.

"Nothing yet. I know my sister just finished up 'Fuller House,' and 'Growing Pains' would be interesting, although we wouldn't have our dad, Alan Thicke, he passed away a couple of years ago."

The "Growing Pains" television series ran from 1985 to 1992 on ABC, and a reunion movie of the Seaver family together once again aired in 2004.

But while talk of a possible "Growing Pains" revival percolates, Cameron is busy with a brand new project, his own talk show with an innovative format.

It's called "One On One With Kirk Cameron" and features the 49-year-old Cameron in some type of competition with his guests before sitting down together for a deeper conversation.

"We do everything from rock climbing to an 'American Ninja Warrior' course, to catfish catching in the Louisiana bayou to go-kart racing, an escape room, a cooking contest - all kind of things," Cameron told Fox News.

But the show's essence is when guests, ranging from Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson to Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte, to Cameron's real-life sister and star Candace Cameron Bure, get down to the basics of what gives their lives meaning and focus.

"There are people who believe that God is in Heaven and that the world is a beautiful place, and they have faith that if they live out what they believe in their heart, they can help make the world a better place, and so I'm giving them (the audience) examples of people who are doing that," Cameron explained.

"These are people whose faith in God and love for people drive what they do," he continued. "I share that passion and desire with them -- I don't want to just whine and complain about the darkness, I'd like to shine a little light, and I'm joining with all these people who are doing the same."

The first season of "One on One with Kirk Cameron" is available to stream online via the Trinity Broadcast Network (TBN).