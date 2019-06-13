Displaying 30+ Stories
Cartoon Network Tells Children to 'Stand Proud' While Promoting LGBT Pride Month

06-13-2019
Lindsay Elizabeth
Image Source: Twitter / Cartoon Network

The Cartoon Network, which is very popular amongst children, is encouraging their viewers to celebrate Pride month alongside them in honor of LGBTQ+ fans during the month of June.

In a tweet to their followers, the network expressed “Happy Pride” to all of their LGBTQ+ fans, while encouraging them to “stand proud all year long!”

The picture tweeted alongside the message showed the “Powerpuff Girls,” and included the hashtags “#powerpuffyourself,” “#pridemonth” and “#powerfuffgirls.”

It does not come as a surprise that the network would both celebrate and promote June, which is designated Pride Month as they have made it clear they have an LGBTQ+ agenda in the past.

While Cartoon Network calls itself “the best in original, acquired and classic entertainment for youth and families,” some families and parents are finding it offensive that a network is pushing their views on their viewership.

LGBTQ+ agenda on Cartoon Network

The fact that Cartoon Network is celebrating pride month should not come as a surprise.

Last year, two female characters, Sapphire and Ruby got engaged on Cartoon Network’s show “Steven Universe,” making it the first children’s show to feature a same-sex engagement.

On a separate occasion last year, the show “Adventure Time” featured two female characters kissing on the lips. It had been rumored for years that the two were lesbians, and the series finale episode confirmed that.

While the network provides show material that promotes the LGBTQ+ agenda, they have also created a Steven Universe “made of love” collection to celebrate pride month.

Some of the listings include: “Steven Universe LGBT-pride pins”, a “Steven Universe” rainbow-themed “made of love” patch and even a “Steven Universe” “kissing tote bag.”

The website also sells “Steven Universe” tote bags, shirts, and a throw pillow that have two female characters kissing on them.


image source: cartoon network

“Love is in the air! This multicolored pillow celebrates the Ruby and Sapphire on their wedding day,” the listing reads. “Double sided, this pillow features the happy couple at the altar on both sides.”

