Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Announce Their Marriage
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married over the weekend in a ceremony the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor called "intimate, moving and emotional."
Pratt announced the nuptials Sunday in an Instagram post along with a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand. He wrote they were married Saturday "in front of God, our families and those we love."
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.
Pratt, 39, also is known for his role on the hit television series "Parks and Recreation." As a Christian working in Hollywood, he has been very outspoken about his faith at public appearances, and also on social media.
As CBN News reported, Pratt and his new wife announced their engagement last January.
Schwarzenegger, 29, is an author and the elder daughter of actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.
She wrote the children's book Maverick and Me in 2017 and the positive self-image book Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back in 2010.
This is Pratt's second marriage. He was divorced last fall from actress Anna Faris after nearly nine years of marriage. They have a seven-year-old son named Jack.