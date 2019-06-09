Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Announce Their Marriage

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married over the weekend in a ceremony the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor called "intimate, moving and emotional."

Pratt announced the nuptials Sunday in an Instagram post along with a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand. He wrote they were married Saturday "in front of God, our families and those we love."



Pratt, 39, also is known for his role on the hit television series "Parks and Recreation." As a Christian working in Hollywood, he has been very outspoken about his faith at public appearances, and also on social media.

As CBN News reported, Pratt and his new wife announced their engagement last January.

Schwarzenegger, 29, is an author and the elder daughter of actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

She wrote the children's book Maverick and Me in 2017 and the positive self-image book Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back in 2010.

This is Pratt's second marriage. He was divorced last fall from actress Anna Faris after nearly nine years of marriage. They have a seven-year-old son named Jack.