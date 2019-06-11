Christian Singer Jamie Grace Welcomes New Baby: 'She's Already Changed Our World'

Christian singer Jaime Grace and husband Aaron Collins are the proud parents of a brand new baby girl – Isabella Brave Harper Collins, born on June 7.

When Jamie first discovered that she and her husband of seven months were having a baby, they thought of a creative way to announce the news.

"We made up fake mail that said, 'We're having a kid,' and brought it over to Morgan. We're like, 'Hey, we've got some mail to give you,'" the star explained. "I gave her the envelope and she looked at it... she just seemed completely in shock," Jamie added.

Grace was surprised to find out that her sister Morgan was expecting a baby at the same time.

The Grammy-nominated singer said that even though she was still a newlywed, her pregnancy was all God's timing.

Grace previously told CBN News about her struggles with Tourette Syndrome and how it has impacted her life.

The singer was just nine-years-old when she was diagnosed with the nervous system disorder that causes uncontrollable repetitive movements or unwanted sounds called tics.

"It's about realizing that, even when you're in the midst of the tunnel, God is reaching in there and He's saying, 'I'm not about to make it perfect. I didn't say I was about to make it easy'," she said. "Jesus was saying… 'I'm going to reach in in the middle of that despair; I'm going to be there with you through it'," she told Pureflix.com.

Grace recently tweeted that their daughter is loved more than she could ever know.

"Aaron and I can't wait to share stories of how she's already changed our world. We are so grateful for our beautiful and brave little human and of course for all of the love, support and encouragement from everyone. Psalm 127:3" That verse states: "Behold, children are a gift of the Lord, The fruit of the womb is a reward."