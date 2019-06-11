Pro-Life Movie ‘Unplanned’ Is Heading to Canadian Theaters

The pro-life movie “Unplanned,” which chronicles the story of former Planned Parenthood executive turned anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, is heading across the border and into Canada.

News of the Canadian distribution comes after a nationwide boycott against Cineplex Entertainment, which owns an estimated 80 percent of theaters in Canada after the company wouldn’t bring the movie to auditoriums in the country.

For Cineplex’s part, the company said it could not screen the film in its theaters because the Pure Flix movie lacked a distributor. The pro-life film’s makers, though, believe the movie failed to clench distribution from Cineplex because of its anti-abortion message.

What Now?

But the movie is, nevertheless, heading to Canada.

Cinedicom, an independent distributor in the country, will distribute the film across the United States’ northern neighbor, according to Grandin Media.

“The response is excellent so far; there is a good demand for the movie,” said BJ McKelvie, president of Cinedicom.

Showings are slated to begin July 12. So far, though, the Pure Flix movie — which earned $18 million in the U.S. box office — has only confirmed showings at one theater in Alberta. Auditoriums in Newfoundland, New Brunswick, and Labrador are planning to show the movie, too.

In total, somewhere between 100 and 200 theaters across Canada are expected to show the movie.