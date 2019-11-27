'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Marries Fiancé Christian Huff in Ceremony Officiated by Louie Giglio

The Duck Dynasty just got a little bigger.

On Monday, one star of the former hit A&E reality TV series “Duck Dynasty,” 22-year-old Sadie Robertson, married fiancé Christian Huff, according to People.

The couple’s wedding was held on the Robertson family farm and the ceremony was officiated by Louie Giglio, founding pastor of Passion City Church in Atlanta, Georgia. He described the event as “a God-breathed moment.”

Among the celebrities present for the wedding were Candace Cameron Bure, star of the Netflix series “Fuller House,” and former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks in the sitcom.

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person,” Robertson said ahead of the wedding. “He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like, equally, we make each other better when we’re together.”

“When somebody makes you better and they’re you’re best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them,” she continued. “So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other. I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”

Huff, a 21-year-old from Los Angeles, proposed to Robertson in June after he had been dating the TV personality for 11 months.

The now-married couple decided to hold their ceremony on top of a tennis court on the family property, which they transformed into a pop-up wedding venue.

“Christian and I both love to play tennis, and every time we’re home, we play tennis on this court,” Robertson explained. “So we’re like, ‘Well, what if we transformed the court?’ So we’re taking off the net, taking off everything. We’re laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. So it’ll actually feel like this nice garden.”

The wedding guests — all 600 of them — were seated in gold chairs with white cushions while Robertson and Huff stood on a white stage.

Both Robertson and Huff talked about their big day in the video below: