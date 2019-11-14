'God Only Knows': Dolly Parton Teams with For King & Country, Zach Williams at CMA Awards

One of the most iconic ladies of Country Music brought a powerful display of her Christian faith to the party at the CMA Awards Wednesday night.

The Country Music Association honored and highlighted the women of country music at the ceremony, and Dolly Parton was a central part of the evening, helping to host the event.

The show began with a dozen female performers singing a medley of major hits, but Dolly Parton took it to a higher level later in the evening with some faith-filled songs, teaming with Christian artists For King & Country and Zach Williams. When the medley was done, Parton declared, "Praise God!"

Parton joined Joel and Luke Smallbone of For King & Country on their popular hit, "God Only Knows." You can watch a clip here:

The one and only @DollyParton lit up the stage at the #CMAawards with @4KingAndCountry and @ZWilliamsLive Who loved that performance on @ABCNetwork as much as we did?! pic.twitter.com/n3xCjUb6qp — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 14, 2019

Fans couldn't have been happier with the phenomenal performance:

No doubt when JESUS IS LIFTED UP .. he will draw all to Him .. thank you @DollyParton for lifting up the name that is above all names! #Jesus — TammyWho(@tammyjeanwho) November 14, 2019

My heart is so full of joy and gratitude to Dolly Parton and her fellow musicians for shining a light on God's presence in a public forum and the CMAs for supporting her in doing so. God has truly blessed America with his presence and these gifted musicians. — Kattie Haack (@KattieHaack5) November 14, 2019

And 5.5 million YouTube viewers seem to agree, it's amazing to see Dolly join in this song of hope:

Parton also performed "There Was Jesus" with Zach Williams. Here are some of the lyrics if you're not familiar with it:

"In the waiting, in the searching

In the healing, in the hurting

Like a blessing buried in the broken pieces

Every minute, every moment

Where I've been or where I'm going

Even when I didn't know it

Or couldn't see it

There was Jesus"

You can hear her belt out "There Was Jesus" in this great recording of their duet:

"This world is just so dark and ugly and awful. I can't believe how we just can't have a little more light and a little more love," The Boot reports Parton said at a recent press event. "So I'm gonna try and make it my business to do more songs that are more uplifting. Not just all Christian-based songs, but songs that are just about better things, and have a little more light."

Meanwhile, Dolly's latest project features her narrating and co-starring in "Dolly Parton Heartstrings" - a new family-friendly series premiering on Netflix.

The eight-episode collection will debut on November 22 and each story will be based on one of Parton's trademark songs.

In the end, Parton says her main desire in life is to glorify God. Last year she told CBN News, "I pray every day. I pray about everything. I ask God to lead me and guide me in all the decisions I make – and to bring all the good and right people into my life and to let me do something to glorify God and uplift mankind."