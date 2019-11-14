Displaying 30+ Stories
'God Only Knows': Dolly Parton Teams with For King & Country, Zach Williams at CMA Awards

11-14-2019
Benjamin Gill
Dolly Parton performs &quot;God Only Knows&quot; with Joel Smallbone, left, and Luke Smallbone, right, of For King &amp; Country at the 53rd annual CMA Awards, Nov. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
One of the most iconic ladies of Country Music brought a powerful display of her Christian faith to the party at the CMA Awards Wednesday night.

The Country Music Association honored and highlighted the women of country music at the ceremony, and Dolly Parton was a central part of the evening, helping to host the event.

The show began with a dozen female performers singing a medley of major hits, but Dolly Parton took it to a higher level later in the evening with some faith-filled songs, teaming with Christian artists For King & Country and Zach Williams. When the medley was done, Parton declared, "Praise God!"

Parton joined Joel and Luke Smallbone of For King & Country on their popular hit, "God Only Knows." You can watch a clip here:

Fans couldn't have been happier with the phenomenal performance:

And 5.5 million YouTube viewers seem to agree, it's amazing to see Dolly join in this song of hope:

Parton also performed "There Was Jesus" with Zach Williams. Here are some of the lyrics if you're not familiar with it:

"In the waiting, in the searching
In the healing, in the hurting
Like a blessing buried in the broken pieces
Every minute, every moment
Where I've been or where I'm going
Even when I didn't know it
Or couldn't see it
There was Jesus"

You can hear her belt out "There Was Jesus" in this great recording of their duet:

"This world is just so dark and ugly and awful. I can't believe how we just can't have a little more light and a little more love," The Boot reports Parton said at a recent press event. "So I'm gonna try and make it my business to do more songs that are more uplifting. Not just all Christian-based songs, but songs that are just about better things, and have a little more light."

Meanwhile, Dolly's latest project features her narrating and co-starring in "Dolly Parton Heartstrings" - a new family-friendly series premiering on Netflix.

The eight-episode collection will debut on November 22 and each story will be based on one of Parton's trademark songs.

In the end, Parton says her main desire in life is to glorify God. Last year she told CBN News, "I pray every day. I pray about everything. I ask God to lead me and guide me in all the decisions I make – and to bring all the good and right people into my life and to let me do something to glorify God and uplift mankind."

