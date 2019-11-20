'Jesus Can Set You Free': Kanye West Announces 'Jesus Is King Part II' With Dr. Dre

Kanye West is certainly not one to waste time.

Just weeks after the release of his gospel album “Jesus is King,” the megastar rapper has announced he will release a second part to the record, “Jesus is King Part II.”

Issuing the news via Twitter, West revealed that the second installment would feature renowned rapper and producer, Dr. Dre. While the pair have worked with several of the same artists over the years, this will be the first time they have teamed up together for a project.

Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon. pic.twitter.com/wTKFgXQQXQ — ye (@kanyewest) November 18, 2019

Kanye has high praise for Dre, who is widely regarded as one of the most influential hip hop artists in history.

“I first met Dre in December of 2003. He asked me to produce a track for the Game. At first I was star-struck, but within 30 minutes I was begging him to mix my next album,” West told Rolling Stone for the magazine’s 100 Greatest Artists feature. “He’s the definition of a true talent: Dre feels like God placed him here to make music, and no matter what forces are aligned against him, he always ends up on the mountaintop.”

Yeezy has been pumping out the big announcements as of late. Yesterday, he unveiled details for the launch of his new Biblical opera production, “Nebuchadnezzar” which is speculated to tell the story of the Old Testament Babylonian figurehead of the same name.

At the weekend, West made an appearance at Houston megachurch, “Lakewood,” speaking openly of his faith with pastor Joel Osteen and performing with his Sunday Service choir in the evening.

“I know that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil has been distracting me for a long time. When I was at my lowest points, God was there with me. Inspiring me and sending me visions,” West told the packed-out arena, which seats roughly 16,800 people.

“Following the Bible can free us all. Jesus can set you free.”