'Jesus is a Superstar': Kanye West Speaks to Joel Osteen About Faith and Family

Rapper Kanye West talked about his Christian faith during a special appearance at Joel Osteen's church in Texas on Sunday.

While on stage, West and Osteen spoke about his radical transformation, family and the daily challenges in life.

"I know that God's been calling me for a long time and the devil has been distracting me for a long time. When I was at my lowest points, God was there with me. Inspiring me and sending me visions," West said.

Kanye has rocked the entertainment world by openly sharing his radical conversion to Christianity and helping to lead thousands to Christ in the process.

He was hospitalized in 2016 after suffering from a breakdown, but remembers drawing a picture of a church while he was recovering.

"The devil will come and do everything he can to distract people from showing service to the Lord. The arrogance you saw me use before is being used for God now, he said."

"Every time I stand up, I am drawing a line in the sand and saying I'm here in service for God."

West said he used to worship the God of fame because the entertainment business encourages that mindset.

"The mentality is that Satan is as powerful as God, but this isn't true. The trend is going to change. Jesus has won the victory because now the greatest artist that God ever created is working for him," he added.

As a child, West attended church several times a week with his parents.

"My dad had me in church three times a week. My mom had me in church two times a week. Now that I have a family, there is a responsibility for me to be like my mom and dad."

He spoke about his latest album and the song ”God Is,” which addresses the addictions and demons among everyone.

"Those addictions are on us even when you are saved and fully delivered. We are all human and fall short of the glory. Christians are not going to be Christ - we are going to follow Christ and be Christ-like and repent for our sins. It's that constant repentance. People who don't accept the Bible don't want to accept that they’re wrong,” he said.

West also talked about the importance of reading and following Scripture, which will lead to salvation.

"Following the Bible can free us all. Jesus can set you free. The more and more that this entire country follows Christ and sets the example that we are a Christian country,” he said.

He added that God is not against anyone and that He is more than just our Father.

"Reinstate the fear and love of God and eliminate the fear and love of everything else. God is not the enemy. God is love, the greatest and the glory, family, friendship and prosperity. Keep your eye on the beauty and the love and the grace of God. The grace that allows us to be here today with all of our sins. We know that when we accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior we will be granted eternal life."

West closed the conversation in prayer and thanked everyone who has supported him.

"Lord, Christ, Father God, thank you for this moment. Thank you for the anointed words and the mission that Joel has been set on. The hundreds of thousands of people that Joel has brought to Christ and being that often times that first step that invites us to let us know how good Jesus is and how good Your love is. Thank you for bringing me up in the church.

"Thank you for the opportunity to have given me a platform that is so vast, that no one can take away once I have turned over everything to You. Thank you for the opportunity to stand on this stage without judgement, next to one of the strongest voices in the Christian community. Thank you for having my family here today. The West side of the family.

Thank you so much God for this opportunity. In Jesus name, we pray, amen.”