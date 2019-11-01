Massive Spike in Faith-Based Google Searches After Kanye's 'Jesus Is King'

There’s no doubt Kanye West has already interrupted popular culture with his very public conversion to Christianity. It’s yet to be seen if the entertainment mogul’s new, Gospel-infused album “Jesus Is King” will lead people to salvation, but one thing is for sure: it’s leading them to Google.

The 11-track album is chockfull of Bible references, and according to Bible Gateway, online searches for Scripture passages and faith-based phrases in the songs have spiked since the record was released in late October.

Google searches for “Jesus” and “What do Christians believe?” also jumped last week, around the same time “Jesus Is King” was trending on the internet.

West’s nascent faith is to some an answer to prayer and to others a spectacle to behold. Regardless of how different people interpret the rapper’s newfound passion for God, his sudden behavioral about-face has captured our collective attention.

Seizing on that opportunity is the American Bible Society, which is offering to send free copies of the Bible to any American curious about Scripture, Christianity, and the faith West’s lyrics describe.

John Plake, director of ministry intelligence for ABS, told Faithwire the goal of the initiative is to help people better understand the theology fueling what West himself has described as an “awakening.”

“When we see an influential cultural figure like Kanye inspire young people to curiously seek out answers to their faith questions,” he said. “We see an opportunity to step in and do what we do best as an organization, and that provides and point people to God’s Word.”

From God’s perspective, West is no different from your neighbor. To us, he’s a superstar celebrity, but to the Lord, he’s one more person made in the image of God infused with innate value and worth. Everyone is on a faith journey of some sort, whether it ultimately moves toward or away from God.

West’s conversion could be what sparks some people to investigate the Bible. For others, it might be a neighbor, a friend, or a coworker. But for those intrigued by the 42-year-old entertainer’s new music, ABS is offering options.

ABS set up a link — abs.bible/kanye — for anyone interested in receiving a copy of the Bible. All visitors have to do is fill out a form with their names, email addresses, and mailing addresses, and Bibles will be shipped to them.

The 203-year-old ministry is certainly meeting a need. According to its 2019 State of the Bible report, 63 percent of Americans are at least somewhat interested in learning more about what the Bible says. Similarly, 61 percent of adults want to know more about Jesus Christ. Of those who are not at all engaged with the Bible, 11 percent are “extremely curious” about the Bible and Jesus.

A spokesperson for the ministry told Faithwire that, since launching the initiative Wednesday, “several dozen requests” for Bibles have already been submitted.