Thousands Gave Their Lives to Christ at Kanye West's Latest 'Sunday Service' in Baton Rouge

After a last-minute announcement on Friday, thousands of people gathered to worship with Kanye West in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

With no stage, lights, or fancy audio equipment, Jonathan Stockstill, the pastor of Bethany Church, introduced the rapper to the crowd.

FAITHWIRE: Kanye West: ‘It’s My Job to Let People Know What Jesus Has Done for Me’

“Can we hear it for Jesus?” Stockstill asked. “He is king tonight.”

West, standing between wooden crosses, opened with “Closed on Sunday,” with his daughter North sitting on top of his shoulders.

“You are my Chick-Fil-A,” West rapped. “Hold the selfies. Put the ’gram away. Get your family. Y’all hold hands and pray. … Raise our sons. Train them in the faith, through temptations. Make sure they’re wide awake. Follow Jesus. Listen and obey.”

Curvine Brewington, a musician, and pastor at Crossroads Church in Lafayette, Louisana, attended the event and took to Instagram to point out the spiritual change he saw first hand in West.

“If you’ve ever doubted the legitimacy or spiritual impact of this #sundayservice project, simply look at this incredible shot taken by @rebeccabradley__ during the altar call,” sharing a photo that showcased a large crowd with their hands in the air.

“YES, I said ALTAR CALL,” he added.

Thousands lifted their hands in worship, Christ’s name was lifted, and powerful prayers were said, Brewington shared.

“Tonight, worship was lifted, the name of Christ was exalted, the Word of God was preached, a multitude prayed together, the Gospel was clearly proclaimed, and an opportunity to respond was given,” Brewington wrote. “In a crowd of 6,000 people from all walks of life, all ages, and all races, I personally witnessed over 1,000 individuals accept Jesus as their Lord & Savior!”

FAITHWIRE: Even Chick-fil-A Forgot for a Moment It’s Closed on Sundays

He added that while many are doubting the rapper in his newfound faith, “the Spirit of the Living God was indeed present.”

“I danced, wept, stood in awe of God’s redemptive work, & can honestly say that tonight I witnessed a new wave of REVIVAL first hand,” Brewington concluded.

“Incredible night,” the musician added to an Instagram story. “Such an honor to witness what God is doing firsthand.”

Brewington’s wife also added a photo to Instagram, writing, “This man met JESUS and He changed everything, and now he is telling everyone!”

Locals to Baton Rouge were excited to have West in town, gathering together to worship God with the newly minted gospel singer.

FAITHWIRE: Patricia Heaton Warns Kanye West About Difficulties of Being Christian in Hollywood: ‘It’s Very Hard’

“I’m excited that he’s here,” Sierra Scoggins, an elementary school teacher in Baton Rouge said according to The Advocate. “It’s really good for the Baton Rouge community to be here and lift up Jesus’ name.”

“He has always lifted up God’s name,” she added. “I’m excited that he’s reaching a multitude of people.”

Frank Manguno, a salesman from the area, told The Advocate that he only recently became a fan after West’s transformation.

“I was interested because he said he was going go completely Christian,” Manguno said. “I was, like, ‘Well, this is crazy. Let me see about this.’”