Why Christian Rapper Lecrae Supports Kirk Franklin's Dove Award Boycott and Kanye West's Newfound Faith

CBN News anchor Efrem Graham interviewed Christian rapper Lecrae on Monday and asked his opinion about several trending topics.

Lecrae said he supports Kirk Franklin's boycott of the Dove Awards after the Gospel Music Association edited his speech following the ceremony.

Franklin's acceptance speech included a comment on racial injustice, which was removed during the award's ceremony on Oct. 15. His call to prayer referenced the death of Atatiana Jefferson, a black woman who was shot and killed in her home Texas, on Oct. 12 by a white police officer.

"It was a shock to the system. It demonstrated that there are certain voices and issues that I believe God cares about and for some reason are muted. That's something we can't stand for," Lecrae said.

"We have freedom of speech in this country and freedom to address things. What better platform than a Christian platform to bring up a call to prayer for issues in our society that need prayer. That's what made me say I'm out as well."

Lecrae also addressed restoration and unity within the music industry, which starts with accountability.

"It's going to take some serious conversation which has already begun," he explained. "The bigger issues have to be seen. Acknowledging what it meant to cut that speech off and that this was something devastating. If we want to be a body and a functioning community than these fragile issues have to be taken serious."

The rapper also said he stands behind Kanye West and his newfound faith.

"He says what's on his mind and he's unmoved by what opinions you might have of him based on what he feels compelled to say," he noted.

"At this time, he's compelled to tell people about Jesus. He's not worried about the backlash of those who say he's insincere or that he's using this as some political play. Even he's insincere, the gospel message is very clear and evident and God's gonna get His glory with what he's saying," Lecrae concluded.