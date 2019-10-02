Conservative Commentator Todd Starnes Out at Fox News After Controversial Segments

Fox News Radio host and commentator Todd Starnes’ contract with the news outlet is not being renewed, an announcement following a controversial segment from his radio show earlier this week. Starnes, though, already has other projects in the works.

Speaking to Faithwire, the conservative firebrand described his 15 years at Fox News as “amazing” and announced the launch of his newest venture, Starnes Media Group, which he described as “a multi-faceted broadcasting and digital company focused on delivering authentic conservative news and commentary.”

Faithwire has also learned Starnes Media Group has been in negotiations for the past two months to purchase a news radio station.

On Monday, the 51-year-old radio host interviewed Fox News commentator Robert Jeffress, a Texas-based pastor and stalwart supporter of President Donald Trump. During the interview, Jeffress suggested Democrats worship the pagan god Moloch, who is often associated with child sacrifice.

Starnes also caused a stir in August, when he said the U.S. is suffering a “slow-moving invasion,” referring to illegal immigration. He went on to liken the current situation along the southern border to invasions by the Nazis in the 1930s, as was pointed out by the progressive activist group Media Matters.

In addition to his three-hour show on Fox News Radio, Starnes hosted “Starnes Country,” a program on the digital platform Fox Nation, and frequently contributed opinion pieces to FoxNews.com. The conservative author also occasionally appeared on Fox News Channel as a guest commentator.

Shortly after news broke of his departure from Fox News, Starnes had scrubbed references to the news network from his Twitter account and posted a new tweet calling himself “a gun-toting, Bible-clinging, Deplorable Trump supporter.”

“I am a rock-solid conservative and I do not compromise my beliefs,” he added. “Period.”