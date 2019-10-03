Disney Rumored to Make Popular ‘Frozen’ Character Gay in Third Installment

Disney is reportedly giving Elsa a girlfriend in the third installment of the “Frozen” franchise.

According to We Got This Covered, Elsa will have “a female love interest” in Frozen 3.

Activists have begged Disney to give Elsa, portrayed by actress Idina Menzel, a girlfriend since the first movie was released in 2013. Menzel herself has said the social media campaign #GiveElseAGirlfriend was “great.”

Disney considered promoting the same-sex relationship in Frozen 2 — set to come out in November — but decided against it, according to We Got This Covered. The website reported there was concern some countries would prohibit the movie if it promoted a same-sex relationship.

Disney's Progressive Shift

The latest move to push LGBT ideology on its audience follows a wave of increasingly progressive decisions made by Disney.





The Disney Channel made history in 2017 when Joshua Ryan, who played Cyrus in the “Andi Mack” series, became the first character to utter the phrase, “I’m gay.” Ryan’s character made the announcement to his friend during his grandmother’s shiva.

Last year, Walt Disney World announced it was canceling its annual Christian event, Night of Joy, after 34 years.

Back in May, on the heels of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signing into law a bill banning abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detectable, Disney CEO Bob Iger said it would be “very difficult” for the entertainment empire to continue working in the Peach State.



