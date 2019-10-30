‘When God Talks, You Gotta Listen’: Kevin Hart Opens Up About Faith, Perspective After Devastating Car Crash

After surviving a devastating car crash in early September, actor and comedian Kevin Hart is praising God for his sovereignty, and for saving his life.

In an emotional video shared on Instagram, the father of three spoke out for the first time since the crash on September 1.

“Basically, what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart says at the beginning of a two-minute video. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

On September 1, Hart, along with two other people, were in a grueling single-car crash that landed him the hospital with severe back injuries.

“You know when God talks, you gotta listen,” Hart exclaims. “I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down.”

“When you’re moving too fast, and you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see,” he added. “After my accident, I see things differently.”

The video showed clips of his three children, Hendrix, Kenzo, and Heaven, along with his time in the hospital, and physical therapy treatment following the crash.

“I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof.”

He thanked his family, his friends, his fans, and “more importantly” God for saving his life.

“I’m thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better version of me,” Hart says. “I’m looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

Ben Stuart, head pastor of Passion City DC, also took to Instagram, to share how moved he was by Hart’s video.

“Moved this morning listening to @kevinhart4real on his Instagram and Kanye on @latelateshow praising God,” Stuart wrote.

“Kevin Hart honoring God, not just for allowing him to live through his accident, but for giving him perspective through the pain,” he added.

“I love it,” Pastor Ben added. “In a day so filled with pain and confusion and anxiety, I love watching people find joy and hope and purpose in communing with a God who loves us.”

He pointed out that while some Christians may be asking what the celebrity’s motives are, he, himself, is confident in God’s motives.

“Is it legitimate? What are their motives? I am not really worried about that at all right now. I know God’s motives! He delights in drawing people to Himself.

Pastor Ben further encouraged others to pray for the two men, and “for anybody in the world who senses God calling them to Himself.”

“Don’t worry if your first steps are faltering,” Pastor Ben said, speaking to anyone who needed to hear. “Don’t worry if you’re unsure of the right words. Don’t worry if you feel like you’ve been gone too long or strayed too far. God knows we are fragile. He knows we are a mess. And He loves us right where we are and will use whatever means He wants to humble, forgive, restore, and elevate us.”

“Jesus came to sinners like you and me. And that is an encouraging thought.”