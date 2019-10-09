NFL Player Wins Appeal for 'Man of God' Violation, School Shows Support With 'Child of God' Headbands

NFL player Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints won't have to pay a uniform violation fine after all, even though the NFL threatened him for wearing a "Man of God" headband during a game on September 22.

He appealed the fine saying he didn't realize that wearing the headband violated the NFL's dress code, Nola.com reports.

When word of the fine first came out, Davis decided to make something good out of the situation by selling "Man of God" headbands to raise money for a Christian hospital charity near his hometown of Brandon, Mississippi.

"I want to make sure that same high-level of care is in Jackson," Davis said. "So, I'm supporting St. Dominic's in the expansion of its Emergency Room."

Davis tweeted that he accepted the fine but that he had overcome the obstacle.

I accept the fine but the mission continues! Obstacles are made to be conquered and I'm here to serve!!! We all can. Me, my family, and my headband are partnering with @StDomHospital so that 100% of proceeds can help save lives. You in?! #ManOfGod https://t.co/tUndNVzhst pic.twitter.com/NAADapyxWT — Demario Davis #56 (@demario__davis) October 6, 2019

He continued to share the good news on social media, showing how people have come together in support of the movement.

St. Louis King of France Catholic School in Metairie, Louisiana posted heartwarming images of students wearing their own "Child of God" headbands.

Even teachers joined in by wearing headbands with messages like "Woman of God" and "Man of God".

Davis tweeted that more than $30,000 has been raised by selling the headbands. He will also donate the original $7,000 for the uniform violation to St. Dominic's Hospital.

‼️‼️‼️We’ve raised $30,000 from headbands AND I won my appeal! Always glory above so I’m donating that original $7,017 to @stdomhospital still. Ya’ll helped me turn a $7,000 negative into a $40,000 positive & got this school to support! Let’s go! #ManOfGodhttps://t.co/tUndNVQSk1 pic.twitter.com/gdph6GZUpE — Demario Davis #56 (@demario__davis) October 8, 2019

"Of course you don't want to be fined," Davis said. "Nobody wants to lose money, but I think any time that the conversation about God is brought up, especially in these times, I think it's always a positive or silver lining."